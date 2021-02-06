Aiken City Council considering measure that would facilitate virtual meetings

The Aiken City Council is considering an amendment to city code that would streamline the official use of virtual meetings by the city’s boards and commissions when deemed appropriate, as well as general participation in meetings by phone or video.

The potential change comes on the heels of City Council’s emergency decision late last month to move meetings wholly online, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on South Carolina and the U.S., in general. Virtual meetings were conducted last year, as well, for the same reasons.

“This is for staff and our community members, so they can feel safe to give comments and not be put in a dangerous situation,” Mayor Rick Osbon said Jan. 21.

The emergency measure passed in January lasts for 61 days but can be rescinded prior. What’s being considered Monday – lowering the threshold for virtual meetings, over Zoom, for example, but not requiring them – would be permanent.

The code amendment was prepared by the city attorney, according to a memo from City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.

City Council typically meets at the downtown Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. S.W. Monday’s meeting, however, is virtual, and will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube page, youtube.com/c/CityofAikenSC.

Public comments can be submitted via email to publiccomment@cityofaikensc.gov.

A closed-door executive session, to discuss the possible sale of a building or property owned by the city, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The regular meeting will start once the private meeting is over, around 7 p.m.