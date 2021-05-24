Aiken City Council backs water and sewer rate increase in latest vote

The Aiken City Council on Monday preliminarily approved a rate increase for city water and sewer services, after also debating the merits of meter rates.

If ultimately passed, the proposed 7% bumps would tack on an additional $2.62 per month for an average residential customer, according to documents provided to City Council members. An average residential water bill would increase 85 cents; an average residential sewer bill would increase $1.77.

A final vote on the hike is expected in the near future, as are further reviews of water- and sewer-infrastructure needs.

The increase, city officials have said, would fund upkeep efforts as well as major projects, like a new water facility.

“Occasionally rate increases are needed, both for maintenance of our current system and also to meet future needs. One of the many things we’ve been looking at and have been discussing is replacing our water plant, built in 1954, commissioned in 1956,” City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said Monday. “This proposed rate increase would help with that.”

The city’s fiscal year 2021-22 budget – still under review – is not dependent upon the suggested increase.

“So, we have a balanced budget. What this rate increase would do would allow for these projects to be done,” Bedenbaugh explained. “Basically, a modification downward or no rate increase would just mean the projects will take longer to begin or to be completed.”

Monday’s affirmative vote comes weeks after a similar measure to increase rates flopped. When Mayor Rick Osbon brought up the proposed ordinance May 10, no motion was made, killing it.

Officials at the time thought the matter would be raised again soon.

City Council member Gail Diggs was absent Monday.