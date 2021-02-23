Aiken City Council approves virtual meeting ordinance as pandemic persists

The Aiken City Council on Monday night amended city code to facilitate hybrid or virtual meetings when deemed appropriate, a sign of the times as officials try to balance coronavirus concerns with transparency and public participation in government.

The change — floated in January, prepared by the city attorney, and preliminarily approved earlier this month — effectively lowers the threshold for virtual meetings while not requiring them or setting the all-too-familiar video-chat assemblies as the baseline.

Beyond pandemics and generally speaking, the update allows City Council to conduct meetings in person with some remote participation.

“It actually allows us to do somewhat of a hybrid meeting for members who feel they need to, for health reasons, not meet in person,” Mayor Rick Osbon said Feb. 8. His comments Monday were similar: “One of the questions we had was that we wanted to see an ordinance that would allow some sort of a hybrid, so that those of us who felt comfortable coming in, we could run the meeting from our chambers, but others could participate, whether it be by phone or Zoom or however it might accommodate. I feel like this does a good job of capturing that.”

City Council member Ed Girardeau on Monday suggested the council return to in-person meetings soon.

“I don’t think we need to decide that at tonight’s meeting, but perhaps at the next meeting, have a discussion about doing that,” he said. City Council member Kay Biermann Brohl concurred, and Osbon acknowledged the recommendation.

Brohl has previously stressed that the council “likes to engage our citizens in an in-person format.”

City Council shifted meetings wholly online in late January, after passing an emergency ordinance in reaction to the continuing pandemic. The rule lasts 61 days, but can be rescinded prior.