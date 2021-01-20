Aiken City Council again debating virtual meetings in light of coronavirus

The Aiken City Council will meet Thursday night to consider moving meetings fully online, again, as the coronavirus and the disease it causes continue to ravage South Carolina.

Up for debate is an emergency ordinance that would, if passed, enable all city boards, commissions and councils to meet virtually — over Zoom or another conferencing platform. The ordinance would expire after 61 days, or could be rescinded by City Council at a later date.

Because it is an emergency ordinance, and will be put to vote only once, a two-thirds supermajority is needed for passage.

City Council pivoted to and from virtual meetings last year in light of the virus.

"The primary purpose of this ordinance would be that council would be allowed to meet via teleconference as we did between late March and early June last year," City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh explained in a memo to City Council members. "We will continue to allow public comment via email, publiccomment@cityofaikensc.gov."

The special-called Thursday meeting was announced the same day four coronavirus deaths were confirmed in Aiken County. Thousands of COVID-19 cases and dozens of deaths have been logged in the greater Aiken area since the onset of the pandemic.

The meeting at the downtown Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. S.W., begins at 5 p.m. While it will be open to the public, coronavirus restrictions will be in place. The city's mask mandate is still in effect.