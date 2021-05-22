Aiken City Council again considering water and sewer rate increases

The Aiken City Council on Monday will again review rate increases for city water and sewer services.
A 7% increase has been recommended for each, as was the case earlier this month. If instituted, an average residential customer would see a $2.62 bump in their monthly bills: A water bill would increase 85 cents, and a sewer bill would increase $1.77, according to documents provided to council members.
“We have periodically examined our rates and updated our rate study in 2020,” City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh wrote in a memo. “After much thought and deliberation, we are recommending rate increases, since our water and sewer utility is an enterprise fund that must be run as a self-supporting entity.”
The hikes would help fund capital projects and infrastructure repairs, among other things.
A similar measure to increase water and sewer rates failed earlier this month; when Mayor Rick Osbon brought up the proposed ordinance, no motion was made, killing it.
City officials expected the matter to be raised again soon.
City Council’s meetings on Monday begin with a 5 p.m. work session to discuss annexation policy and the fiscal year 2021-22 budget. A closed-door executive session – to discuss a potential arrangement with the Aiken Horse Park and a possible real estate purchase, according to a public notice – will follow.
City Council’s regular meeting, at which the suggested rate increases will be discussed, begins at 7 p.m.
Council meets at the downtown Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. S.W. The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed on the city's YouTube page: youtube.com/CityofAikenSC.