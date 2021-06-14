Aiken City Council adopts $63M budget, keeps millage rate flat

After months of consultation and review, the Aiken City Council on Monday unanimously approved a $63 million budget for the coming fiscal year.

The spending-and-funding plan includes no increase to the millage rate, a measure used to calculate local property taxes, but does include a 7% hike for city water and sewer services.

Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon on Monday applauded city staff for crafting such a “solid” budget, one that “really speaks to the resilience of our city.” Like many things recently, municipal decision-making was colored by the coronavirus pandemic and the world’s slow exit from it.

Aiken's millage rate will for now stay at 62, where it has been for almost a decade. Things could change, though, after Aiken County finishes its property reassessment effort. Results are expected in the fall.

The value of a mill in Aiken is estimated to be $185,450 – a roughly 4% increase compared to the previous fiscal year. The bump is evidence of a lucrative real estate market, among other things.

The 7% increase for water and sewer services comes out, on average, to an extra $2.62 a month for residential customers. The increase, officials say, will help fund major projects, like a new water facility, as well as upkeep of the city’s aging infrastructure.

“Occasionally rate increases are needed, both for maintenance of our current system and also to meet future needs,” City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh previously explained. “One of the many things we’ve been looking at and have been discussing is replacing our water plant, built in 1954, commissioned in 1956.”

Raising rates is not something done flippantly, Bedenbaugh emphasized Monday night.

Generally speaking, Aiken’s finances are healthy. While the city didn’t escape the apex of the health crisis unscathed, other municipalities are facing far darker circumstances. For example: Aiken’s hospitality tax revenue “was strong,” even compared to pre-pandemic metrics, according to Bedenbaugh, and accommodations tax revenue exceeded projections.

The city's general fund, its main pool of money for operations, stands at $31 million.

The fiscal year 2021-22 budget bolsters the Department of Public Safety, making sure its needs are met, documents state. City Council members have championed Public Safety and months ago publicly discussed the department’s wants and needs with its chief, Charles Barranco.

“I want you to know that you have my support, and I want to be able to ask those questions: Do you have what you need? What resources can we look into? What can we do for you?” City Council member Andrea Gregory said at the time. “There’s been a lot out there. Our law enforcement, they need to know that we care and we’re paying attention and we’re listening.”

The fiscal year 2021-22 budget supports the addition of gang investigator and fire lieutenant positions with Public Safety – a combination police-and-fire agency – as well as the purchase of patrol cars for the city’s take-home program. Budget documents describe Public Safety funding as “paramount.”

“This budget reflects the commitment from council to the priorities and needs of our Public Safety officers and our department,” Osbon said in a brief interview.

Barranco has previously told the Aiken Standard he is pleased with City Council’s support.