Aiken art patrons can pack Etherredge Center with sponsored seats

USCA fill Etherredge seats

Ace the Pacer, USC Aiken's mascot, demonstrates how patrons can sponsor a seat at the University's Etherredge Center. 

 Courtesy of USCA

The University of South Carolina Aiken's Etherredge Center invites patrons of the arts to help fill every seat in its main theater, giving performers the chance to play to a "packed" house, so to speak.

Following the example set by professional sports leagues who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Etherredge Center will offer seats in the theater for patrons to sponsor what will remain in place for all Etherredge Center events this year.

"The Fill-A-Seat-Today, or FAST, campaign allows patrons to be represented at all live shows, even if they're in the comfort of their own home," said Paul Crook, executive director of the Etherredge Center.

For $100, patrons can purchase a sponsored seat that will feature a cut-out of a submitted photo. The photo cut-outs will be placed in specific seats through the 2020-2021 season to assist with social distancing during the performances.

"The cut-out is a fun idea that makes the audience look full. This is a benefit to the performers, who feed off the energy of a full audience," said Michael St. John, event coordinator. "Performing arts need all of the support that supporters are willing to give." 

For more information or to purchase a seat, visit www.usca.edu/etherredge-center/support/fast.

