Aiken-area lawmakers outline goals ahead of return to Columbia

The S.C. General Assembly will convene Tuesday, and lawmakers have plenty on their plates.
While the coronavirus has dominated most discussions, and tackling the pandemic remains atop priority lists, a multitude of other things need addressing.
Dozens upon dozens of bills have been prefiled; local politicians, records show, are involved with legislation touching everything from concealed carry to abortion rights, judicial reform to distracted driving, potable water to criminal justice, pipelines to emergency powers.
The Aiken Standard in early January reached out to the eight members of the Aiken County Legislative Delegation and asked them to describe and explain their goals for the months ahead, not including what to do with the $525 million Savannah River Site plutonium settlement sum. (S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday asked lawmakers to appropriate the historic payout through standalone legislation, to promote transparency.)
Below are their respective answers. Responses were edited for grammar, brevity and clarity.
State Sens. Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, and Nikki Setzler, D-Lexington, did not respond by deadline.
Sen. Tom Young, R-Aiken
Top priorities for this session are getting the COVID-19 vaccine to all residents who want it quickly and efficiently and keeping our state’s economy stable and growing as we emerge from the COVID-19 crisis.
Other goals include lowering the state’s personal income tax rate, which is one of the highest in the Southeast; improving education and supporting teachers by better use of existing funding sources; expanding broadband access for education, health care, and economic development; making our roads safer by enacting a "Hands Free" law like Georgia’s; strengthening the long-term solvency of the state’s pension system; investing in workforce training initiatives; improving access to and affordability of college education; keeping constituents informed through regular email newsletters; and providing excellent constituent service.
Fear and uncertainty may exist today, but through faith and hard work, we will make South Carolina the best place to live, to work, and to raise a family.
Rep. Bart Blackwell, R-Aiken
Due to the impact of the pandemic and the shortened legislative session in 2020, we concluded the year with a significant amount of unfinished business.
We are currently operating under a continuing resolution (CR) to fund state government, and our first priority will be to develop a budget for the balance of this fiscal year and next. We now have a better understanding of the impact of the pandemic on our state’s revenues and can do a better job of planning for the future.
In addition to the budget, the General Assembly needs to restart its effort to reform education in our state, make a decision on the future of Santee Cooper, begin the redistricting process in response to the 2020 census, and ensure that our state and local agencies have the resources necessary to continue the fight against COVID-19.
As a member of the Labor, Commerce, and Industry Committee (LCI), I will continue to work on legislation that improves the business climate in our state and helps our economy to grow.
It looks to be a very busy year. I am looking forward to the challenge.
Rep. Bill Clyburn, D-Aiken
What I'm looking forward to is what I have since the very beginning. And that is jobs, education, health care and public safety.
Broadband expansion and internet — making that available for all of our students, especially in the rural areas — would be a great thing for our students and for e-medicine, locally and statewide.
I also believe, and I'm going to be emphasizing this, that state and local governments should come up with a job training system, something for workforce development.
I also want us to make more available coronavirus testing, and do everything we can to eliminate the dangers of this virus.
Rep. Bill Hixon, R-North Augusta
One of the things I want to look at is some of the voter irregularities that we have in our state.
If Social Security can cut you off within 30-45 days of you dying, to me, our state election commission ought to have a better way of getting people who are no longer living off of our rolls.
Another one of the things I want to look at is how much money do we have left — or what is our income — to be able to get the employees of our state a raise. No one’s been able to give us those figures because of the tremendous spike that we’ve had in these coronavirus cases. So I look forward to going back next week to see what our revenue stream is.
One of the other things that I’m working on right now, with the governor’s office, is to see about people getting these vaccinations.
I’ve been talking to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and I’ve been talking to our governor’s office. That’s one of the most important things on my mind.
Rep. Melissa Oremus, R-Aiken
My goals for the upcoming legislative session are based on why I was elected.
It is a must that we pass pro-life legislation, protect our Second Amendment rights, and make our seniors a priority.
My passion lies with helping our community prosper economically by securing jobs and other fiscal opportunities. Our rural citizens deserve someone voicing and fighting for their needs; our students deserve all the same opportunities as those in larger communities.
For those things, I will fight.
Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken
Our nation’s founders structured a limited federal government with power residing in state legislatures, government closest to the people.
The gradual shift in control has taken 150 years. We are now in perilous times. Our nation teeters on becoming the Socialist States of America. State legislatures are still invested with the power to course correct by coming together to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution to restrain the federal behemoth with term limits, a balanced budget, etc.
The founders gave states that right in Article V of the Constitution. Fifteen states have already agreed; we need 34 to call a Convention of States. Passing my proposed CoS Resolution this session is my highest priority.
I am also pressing for the passage of my "Hands Free" bill aimed at curbing distracted driving.
I have filed 10 bills in this session. A summary can be found at taylorschouse.com, in the article "Whopping Big Agenda."