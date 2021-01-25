The Aiken City Council on Monday finalized the annexation of Generations Park, a 120-acre tract seen as an anchor for the city’s creep toward Interstate 20 and the development of the Northside, in general.
The annexation was made possible – this time around – by a hook of land that connects the city’s northernmost boundaries to an edge of the park. The city repealed a prior annexation following legal objections from the state transportation department.
“The property is adjacent to the city limits via a 10-foot-wide parcel that extends from the southwest corner of Generations Park to a portion of the railroad bed approximately 1,500 feet north of Summit Industrial Park,” City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh has explained in recent memos to City Council members.
City officials broke ground on Generations Park, then referred to as Northside Park, in November 2017. At the time, council members donned hard hats and tossed dirt with bronze-colored shovels.
“We look forward to hearing children play in the playground, having residents take their families to the walking trails, and just everybody spending quality time out here,” City Council member Gail Diggs said years ago.
The development of the park, off Columbia Highway North, is phased. So far, about 30 acres near the highway have been tapped; amenities include an amphitheater, playground, trails and outdoor exercise equipment.
Far more is expected. A concept plan reviewed by City Council this month depicts a 6-acre commercial area and dozens of wooded acres flagged for “future recreational facilities.” Soccer and baseball fields have been floated.
“We look at this park as not only meeting the expanding needs of a growing community through recreation, but also, we look at it as an economic driver for our Northside, which is important, as well, and we’re very excited about that,” Mayor Rick Osbon said in late 2017. “As Aiken grows and continues to grow, we really see the Northside expanding as the city will.”
That tune has largely gone unchanged.