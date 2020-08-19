Additional inmates at Aiken County detention center test positive for COVID-19

More inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the Aiken County detention center confirmed its first positive case earlier this month.
An additional 14 inmates at the Doris C. Gravat Detention Center in Aiken County tested positive for the virus following testing by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Aug. 12, Capt. Nick Gallam with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
All 14 inmates were asymptomatic, Gallam said. Five tests were inconclusive while another three inmates' tests were deemed to be compromised.
On Aug. 3, the detention center confirmed one inmate and three correctional officers had tested positive for the coronavirus in July.
State health officials were called in to conduct additional tests on the detention center's population.
Out of approximately 360 inmates, 175 inmates at the detention center participated in COVID-19 testing, Gallam said.
Testing was encouraged and was offered to all inmates, however, testing cannot be forced upon inmates due to their constitutional rights, Gallam said.
Those who tested positive have been separated from the detention center's general population and placed in a separate housing unit.
The inmates will be kept isolated for 14 days with daily check ups conducted by the detention center's medical staff.
"They’ll have to be symptom free by the end of their quarantine period to be put back in the general population," Gallam said.
All detention center employees tested negative, Gallam confirmed.
The three workers who were confirmed positive in early August have completed their quarantine period and returned to work.
Health officials across the nation have been concerned about coronavirus outbreaks in jails and prisons since the onset of the pandemic in early March.
The Aiken County detention center has followed CDC guidelines in an effort to limit the spread of the virus among inmates and workers, Gallam said.
Guidelines include pre-intake symptom screening procedures, providing cloth face coverings and isolation procedures.
Social distancing measures also have been stepped up in the detention center, Gallam said.
The number of inmates participating in recreational time in the detention center's social housing using has been "drastically reduced" to an effort promote social distancing.
The detention center recently purchased a disinfectant fog machine to disinfect living areas, high traffic areas and common areas at least once a week.
“Most areas are getting hit more than once a week,” Gallam said. “Every area in the jail is getting it at least once a week.”
The center also looks to conduct more testing among inmates in the future after completing DHEC's process to becoming a testing site, Gallam said.
While Gallam is confident the detention center's precautions will help prevent the spread of the virus, he believes containment of the virus will be more challenging than other illnesses like the flu.
"The thing is once it gets inside of the jail, it’s going to be hard to stop," Gallam said. "We’re going to see more cases. We’re just going to have to keep on battling and try to mitigate as much as possible."