'A tragedy': Aiken leaders seek answers, justice following nightclub shooting

City of Aiken leaders on Sunday condemned the shooting of 14 people outside a nightclub on the city's eastern flank, describing the targeted attack as tragic, evil and atypical.

Craig Youmans, a 30-year-old North Augustan, was killed in the 12:45 a.m. Saturday assault. Youmans was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, near the Seventh Lounge along Richland Avenue East, a few parcels outside city limits.

Aiken City Council member Gail Diggs, whose district almost touches the nightclub property, was at a loss for words Sunday. She was disturbed. She was worried. And she was seeking information.

“I know people are asking the same questions I am: What can we do to prevent these types of incidents? I have no answer,” Diggs said in an interview. “I know Public Safety and the Sheriff’s Office are doing everything they can. They’re investigating, and I know they’re devoting a lot of time to investigating these shootings. But they can’t be everywhere all the time.”

Both the Aiken Department of Public Safety and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene early Saturday; officers and deputies tended to the wounded as they arrived and secured the area. Police found Youmans unresponsive.

“I don’t have very many details about the shooting,” Diggs said. “I’m not sure of the motive. I’ve heard rumors.”

Some have described the shooting as a drive-by, a not-so-random blaze of violence. Witnesses reported seeing a rifle and handgun — at least. Investigators believe the shooters sped off in a Chevy Tahoe.

“This is not something to be proud of,” said Diggs, who this summer participated in a fraught community forum following a trio of shootings in Aiken County. “We don’t want our community to appear to be a dangerous place to live. And, for some people, it might appear that way.”

The Sheriff’s Office, the entity handling the case, as of Sunday afternoon had not named any suspects. The investigation, aided by the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, was in its infancy as of Saturday.

“This investigation is continuing,” ACSO Capt. Eric Abdullah said in an email, “and as case develops, information will be released when appropriate.”

The city of Aiken, Mayor Rick Osbon said Sunday, is wholly committed to helping things along and delivering justice in the wake of such an “evil act.”

“This isn’t a policing problem, this is a heart problem,” the mayor said in an interview. He added: “This is a tragedy.”

In a statement posted to Facebook on Saturday afternoon, Seventh Lounge said it was “truly saddened by the events that occurred last night and would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to everyone affected as a result.”

In 2018, a man was shot in the leg at the nightclub, according to authorities.

Hundreds of violent crimes — murder, sexual battery, robbery and aggravated assault, according to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division — were reported last year in Aiken County, a region roughly the size of Rhode Island. Several assaults had been recorded within city limits in the past 15 days, according to an online database.

It is unclear if a drive-by shooting that killed an elderly woman in Barnwell is related to the Seventh Lounge barrage. (The two incidents were separated by about an hour and a half.) The Barnwell County coroner suggested checking with the local police. Inquiries made to the Barnwell County Sheriff's Office were not immediately returned.

Those with info, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office urged in an announcement, should call 803-648-6811. Information can also be provided anonymously through the Midlands Crimestoppers.