A 'modern day lynching': School board member defends USC Aiken coach, slams chancellor

Aiken County School Board member and USC Aiken alumnus Jason Crane recently sought the help of USC President Bob Caslen and others in an effort to defend USCA’s head baseball coach, Kenny Thomas, who is caught in a firestorm of controversy and is accused of bias and bashing the Black Lives Matter movement on social media.

Crane, in a lengthy Friday email to Caslen, a trustee and others, described the recent treatment of Thomas as a “modern day lynching of a good man,” and in a separate paragraph described USCA Chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan as a longtime “unimpressive leader who has struggled to fill the shoes of great men like Thomas Hallman,” the prior chancellor.

Crane on Saturday confirmed he sent the email and stood by what he had written. The Aiken Standard reviewed a copy of the email.

“I mean, I’m pretty fired up about it,” Crane said. “I’ve been the victim of this kind of political cancel-culture attack on a couple of occasions, and it bothers me to the nth degree that … on his personal Facebook page, he can make a political statement, which he has the right to do, and now the university is actively looking for ways to terminate him.”

Of Jordan, he said he was no big fan.

In a statement issued Tuesday via Twitter, the chancellor said "appropriate personnel action" would be taken after Thomas, the coach, left an allegedly disparaging comment on a photo of a Clemson University football helmet with a Black Lives Matter sticker on it.

"It is not the proper role of the university to attempt to shield individuals from ideas and opinions they find unwelcome, disagreeable, or even deeply offensive," Jordan said. "Nonetheless, I am writing today to speak out against intolerance and opinions that stand in sharp contrast with our stated values of civility, tolerance and mutual respect."

An investigation was underway as of Thursday night, and attorneys had been contacted, as the Aiken Standard previously reported. Jordan has said Thomas will not be fired for his personal beliefs; rather, it’s a question of contract law.

The USCA athletics department has acknowledged the controversy and has said there is no place for hate, inequity or injustice on campus.

Jordan's response to the unfolding cross fire revolted Crane, according to his email.

"It frankly disgusts me that Jordan would throw a decades long public servant with an immaculate record under the bus to pander to a group of cultural Marxists," he wrote. He continued: "As a community, we deserve a better leader of our local university than one who finds this bully tactic appropriate."

"Black Lives Do Matter" tweet Black Lives Do Matter and history has taught us that change happens when people stand together to end systemic discrimination and enforce the …

USCA had no comment Saturday.

Thomas has apologized for his social media remark, but in the same breath has argued it was taken out of context and misconstrued.

"Apparently some folks have taken my comment about the stickers on the Clemson football helmets to some degree it was not meant to be," reads the coach's apology, issued earlier this week. "My intent for the comment was to wish college athletics would not have to be involved in the politics of today."

Crane in both his email and in a conversation with the Aiken Standard described Thomas, set to retire soon, as a pillar of the community.

"He is well-loved and respected by all — that is, until disagreeing with the view that college athletes should be able to use their college uniforms to make personal political statements," Crane wrote.

A rally in support of the coach is scheduled for Sept. 25, according to flyers circulating on social media. In distinct contrast, the USCA chapter of the NAACP and the Black Student Union have demanded accountability and have threatened protests.

"We find the actions of not only your faculty and staff but administration to be unacceptable and nothing less of disrespectful,” reads a joint statement from the groups. The salvo was shared on Facebook and addressed to Jordan; Ahmed Samaha, the vice chancellor of student affairs; and Dr. Daren Timmons, the provost and executive vice chancellor of academic affairs.

"The lives of your students should not be a political stance. So, at the end of the day, when will empty apologies become formidable action?"

Inquiries made to the USCA NAACP chapter and to the Black Student Union had gone unanswered as of Saturday afternoon. It is unclear if Caslen received or has reviewed the email.

Staff writer Kristina Rackley contributed to this report.