A major milestone: Remembering the end of school segregation in Aiken County 50 years ago

The start of the 1970-71 school year in Aiken County marked a “momentous step,” according to an editorial that appeared 50 years ago in the Aiken Standard.
“The final move to a unitary system is the most significant change brought about in the schools of Aiken County since the 1964 Supreme Court decision that ended legal segregation of the races in the nation’s schools,” the opinion piece further stated.
“Aiken County has not pioneered in school integration, nor has it dragged its feet,” the editorial continued. “What the county school board has wisely done has been to face realistically the full implications of school integration policies that evolved over the years and which now have the full force of the law.”
The Aiken Standard praised local school officials for beginning the preparation for a shift to full-scale integration “long months ago” and for “involving teachers and students in the cooperative effort.”
Martha Schofield High, traditionally a school for Black students, became the Schofield campus of Aiken High, which had a predominantly white student body.
Beginning with the 1970-71 school year, ninth and 10th graders of both races were at Schofield and the Black and white 11th and 12th graders were at Aiken High.
Making new friends
At the time, Allen Riddick and Bryan Riley were ninth-grade Schofield classmates.
For Riddick, now a Savannah River Site retiree and the president of the Aiken County Historical Society, the last step in creating a unitary school system locally “wasn’t that big of a deal,” he said. “Everybody seemed to get along for the most part.
“I remember one fight during the whole thing,” he continued. “The two guys – one Black guy and one white guy – I think just didn’t get along. It wasn’t a race thing. They were just tough guys.
“I remember making good friends with a lot of people that I had never known before and some of them I’m still good friends with to this day. One of them is Bryan Riley,” concluded Riddick, who is white.
Prior to arriving at Schofield, Riley, who is Black, already was attending school with white students, so integration was nothing new.
“In general, I would say it was a fair to good experience,” said Riley, who now has a doctorate in electrical engineering and is a professor at Clemson University. “I never really experienced any real gross hostility or gross mistreatment, but I always sensed an underlying attitude, if you will, from some students and even some teachers. ”
Riley remembered his parents encouraging him and his siblings to get a good education.
His academic path was a rigorous one. Many times, at first, he was the only Black student in his classes. Later, there were two or three others of his race, at the most.
In the high-level courses, “I felt a personal obligation and also a competitiveness to insist that I belonged and was capable of competing academically,” Riley said.
"Overall," he added, "I am grateful for the education that I received from the Aiken County public schools. I am a big fan of them today."
Schofield legacy
During the 1970-71 school year, Roddie Burris was a sophomore at Schofield. He also was among the student leaders who were working to help make the transition easier.
“It was remarkably smooth,” said Burris, who is Black, of the process. “There were some fights that occurred within the student body, but they were quickly quelled by the (Schofield) principal, James A. Taylor. He was an excellent educator, and he kept the lid on things at Schofield really well.”
Burris, who later would work as a journalist at the Aiken Standard and The State newspaper, described Taylor as his “guiding light” during the 1970-71 school year.
“He was very much a proponent of school integration,” Burris said. “He knew that separate but equal wasn’t really equal at all and it wouldn’t ever be. So while I had some personal apprehension about integration, I bought into his vision of what the schools needed to be and I followed his vision. If he thought it was for the best, I was willing to try it and be involved and do what I could.”
The cause of much of his uneasiness, Burris explained, was Schofield’s less prestigious role in the county’s education system.
“Schofield was an institution within the Black community of Aiken that we all sort of revered,” he said. “Schofield was it for us, so the decision to change Schofield from a high school to essentially a middle school was greeted in the Black community, I think, with a lot of concern and disappointment. You know how people are about their high schools. They really identify with them.”
Change of schools
Aiken City Council member Ed Girardeau said he was in the fourth grade when integration was implemented fully in Aiken. It involved a change in schools for him, but Girardeau doesn’t remember it being a major issue in his life.
“All I know is after the third grade, I went to a new school,” he said. “Mom took me to the new school, and I was like, ‘What about the old school?’ ‘You’re going to a new school,’ she said. I was like, ‘OK.’”
Back then “we were all just kids,” Girardeau, who is white, remembered. “I was with my buddies that I had before, and I was used to being around the Black kids who played sports. We all hung out and played on the playground. Everything was just fine.”
In 2019, James Gallman, a civil rights activist and retired school administrator, discussed the local integration initiative with the Aiken Standard and his account of the process painted a generally positive picture.
“In Aiken at the time, we had some good Black and white administrators as well as several pastors from the Black community who got involved,” said Gallman, who is Black. “They made sure that the children acted appropriately, and they made us realize that we had to be at our best and not allow anybody to get us to think that integration was going to cause a bunch of problems.”
But there were some in addition to the fights mentioned by Riddick and Burris.
Allegations of racism
The county’s school system also faced criticism.
In September 1970, the Aiken Standard reported that a representative of the American Friends Service Committee accused local school officials of “laying the groundwork for a major racial disturbance” by failing to deal with the grievances of Black students at Aiken High.
The allegations included racism on the part of white personnel, the suspension of two male students who resented being called “boy” by a principal and coach, and the attitudes of some white club advisors.
The county’s education leaders responded with a statement that expressed support for the local plan made for a unitary school system that was developed after meetings involving the Aiken County Board of Education, four area advisory councils and many other groups throughout the county.
The statement described the plan as “educationally sound and fair to all” and maintained that it had been “carried out impartially.”
Included in the plan, according to the statement, were “established procedures to assure that grievances are handled fairly and promptly.”
Not pleasant for all
Aiken City Council member Gail Diggs, who is Black, called herself “a survivor" while reflecting on her integration experiences.
Her white classmates sometimes were unpleasant.
Maybe hateful is a better word.
Diggs’ father, who died in a car accident in 1965, wanted his children to take advantage of the Freedom of Choice plan that was available prior to full-scale integration.
“He noticed that the textbooks that we were getting at our school were outdated,” Diggs said.
On “the third day of my sixth-grade year,” she remembered, “I went to Talatha-Hawthorne (where the student body was predominantly white). We got a letter saying that I could come, but I would have to provide my own transportation. There was no bus coming to get the Black kids in our community even though we were less than three miles from the school.”
Diggs still can recall her introduction to Talatha-Hawthorne vividly.
“It is something that I will never forget,” she said.
There were two other Black children in Diggs’ class. Both were boys.
Her teacher was Dr. Alice Sheehan.
“When I walked in, she said, ‘Class, we have a new student. Her name is Gail Denise Bush,’” Diggs remembered. “And one of the white boys said, ‘Oh no, not another (N-word).’ That really hurt.’”
Then after Diggs sat down, several spitballs hit her.
Diggs didn’t flinch when the first one struck, but said she turned around “with tears in my eyes” after the other spitballs were thrown.
Sheehan sent the student offenders to the principal’s office, but her white classmates still continued to treat Diggs badly.
“If we had a test in class, they (the white children) never wanted to pick up our (the Black children’s) test papers,” Diggs said. “They would just let them fall to the floor and there were times when we took our own papers up and handed them to the teacher.”
The two Black boys stuck together, but no one wanted to partner with Diggs during class learning activities or play with her.
One time, when she asked some girl classmates to pass her some toilet paper in the bathroom because there was none in her stall, they tossed in a wet roll that hit her in the head.
The white girls didn't use any stall that Diggs did.
"They called it the (N-word) stall," she said.
More tolerance
Because her family had been treated nicely when her father preached to predominantly white congregations during church visits, Diggs was unprepared for the hostility she faced.
“We would hang our coats on the back of the blackboard where there are little hooks,” Diggs said “And every time when I went to get my coat, it was on the floor. If it had rained, you could tell that someone had intentionally walked all over it because it was filthy.”
At night, Diggs remembered, “I would actually cry in my sleep. I was dreading the next day.”
But her situation, eventually, did improve. Sheehan was supportive, Diggs said, and she made a friend, a new white girl, who was called “trailer trash” by a classmate and shunned by the other students because she didn’t dress well.
“After my mom realized how miserable I was, she suggested I go to Schofield (prior to full-scale integration) in the seventh grade,” Diggs said. “I went, and they were using the same textbooks that I had at Talatha-Hawthorne the year before, so Mama, of course, made me go back to New Ellenton for the eighth grade. And this is how good God is. Guess who was my eighth grade teacher? It was Alice Sheehan. Things had gotten a little bit better. The white kids were more tolerant.”
Diggs later returned to Schofield and then went to Aiken High, where she was a cheerleader and was elected as the school’s first Black homecoming queen. She also excelled academically and was a member of the Beta Club.
Diggs then attended the University of South Carolina and was that school’s homecoming queen as a sophomore.
Diggs still had to deal with racial slurs and snubs, but there were less of them than before.
“People ask me all the time, ‘Didn’t you hate those people? Don’t you hate them now?’" Diggs said. “But I can’t actually say that I hate anyone. I don’t think there is any time or room to hate.”