8 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths logged in Aiken County

Health officials on Sunday reported 644 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new virus-related deaths across South Carolina.

Eight of the new cases were in Aiken County. None of the latest deaths occurred in Aiken, Edgefield or Barnwell counties, Department of Health and Environmental Control data show.

The newly logged incidents bring the statewide cumulative total to 463,643 cases and 8,053 deaths.

Approximately 6.7 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the Palmetto State since the onset of the pandemic, more than one year ago.

As of Wednesday, March 31, South Carolinians aged 16 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine; Gov. Henry McMaster credited the opening of the floodgates to the “tremendous efforts of our state’s health care professionals.”

Aiken Regional Medical Centers on Wednesday will hold a vaccination clinic at USC Aiken.

Appointments for Aiken Regional’s clinics must be scheduled through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Administration Management System, or VAMS. Appointment availability is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Registration instructions for VAMS can be found online at aikenregional.com by clicking the “Read now” button at the top of the page and then scrolling down and clicking the “Complete the vaccine request form” button.

For those already registered in VAMS, the appointments can be found on the system’s website.

Colin Demarest covers the Savannah River Site, the Energy Department, its NNSA, and government and politics, in general. Follow him on Twitter: @demarest_colin.

