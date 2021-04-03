6 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 1 probable coronavirus death reported Saturday in Aiken County

Six new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Aiken County based on data released Saturday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In addition, according to the agency, the death in Aiken County of an elderly person that had not been reported previously probably was caused by COVID-19.
There were two new confirmed coronavirus cases in Barnwell County and two in Edgefield County, but DHEC didn’t report the confirmation of any new coronavirus-related deaths in those locations.
So far during the pandemic, the totals for Aiken County are 12,501 confirmed cases and 174 deaths caused by COVID-19, based on the latest available figures.
Also Saturday, DHEC reported 632 new confirmed coronavirus cases statewide and 13 new deaths in which COVID-19 was the confirmed cause.
In the Palmetto State, there have been 467,016 cases confirmed so far during the pandemic and 8,105 deaths caused by COVID-19.
The data released Saturday was based on information that had been received as of April 1.