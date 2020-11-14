56 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Aiken County

Fifty-six new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Aiken County, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, or DHEC, reported Saturday.
There were six new cases in Barnwell County and eight new cases in Edgefield County.
No additional deaths caused by COVID-19 were confirmed in Aiken, Barnwell or Edgefield counties.
Statewide, the number of new confirmed case was 1,617.
DHEC also reported Saturday that the coronavirus had been confirmed as the cause of nine additional deaths in South Carolina. Six of the deceased were elderly (65 or older) and four were middle-aged (35-64).
The totals in South Carolina during the pandemic so far are 182,943 confirmed case and 3,844 confirmed deaths.
In Aiken County during the pandemic, there have been 5,037 confirmed cases and 80 confirmed deaths.
On Friday, DHEC received the results of 10,519 individual COVID-19 tests from around state, and 15.4% were positive.
More than 2.3 million tests have been conducted in South Carolina during the pandemic.
There are 781 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the Palmetto State. That group includes 183 (23.4%) patients who are in intensive care units and 93 (11.9%) who are on ventilators.
For more information, visit scdhec.gov. Click on the COVID-19 tab at the top of the home page.