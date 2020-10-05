You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

$50K Powerball ticket sold at Aiken gas station

  • Updated
sc lottery logo (copy) (copy)

A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Aiken.

 Aiken Standard file photo

Powerball players in Aiken are urged to check their tickets after a $50,000 ticket sold in the area remains unclaimed. 

The ticket, that matched Wednesday night's drawing, was sold at the Circle K located on Columbia Highway North in Aiken, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Wednesday night winning numbers were: 14, 18, 36, 49, 67, and a Powerball of 18.

More than to 7,300 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $100,000, the lottery reports.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News