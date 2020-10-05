$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Aiken gas station

Powerball players in Aiken are urged to check their tickets after a $50,000 ticket sold in the area remains unclaimed.
The ticket, which matched Wednesday night's drawing, was sold at the Circle K located on Columbia Highway North in Aiken, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.
Wednesday night winning numbers were: 14, 18, 36, 49, 67 and a Powerball of 18.
More than to 7,300 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $100,000, the lottery reports.
Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.