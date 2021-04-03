47th annual Hopelands Concert Series kicks off soon

Despite having been gone for a year, the 47th Annual Hopelands Concert Series is occurring for three months this year, with the series kicking off taking place Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Aiken.
“This event is one of the first real opportunities that our community has had to be able to come together and enjoy this beautiful place in over a year,” said Alison Cribb and Amber Coffey, the program's coordinators, to the Aiken Standard. "We were here for Christmas in Hopelands, but it is a really different experience to spend a spring/summer evening in the Gardens listening to live music on a picnic blanket. I think Alison and I are both excited to see all of the planning come together and are honestly looking forward to the performances. We have all been cooped up for so long … it’s going to be really nice to experience a live show again and that sense of camaraderie you feel as the crowd sings and sways along.”
The concert series will be held Mondays through June.
According to a press release Coffey sent the Aiken Standard, the 2021 Hopelands Concert Series performances are as follows:
• April 5 at 6:30 p.m. — Josh Martin and Mod Squad, sponsored by Vikki & Brandi at Meybohm, The Aiken Homes Team. An eclectic group that is skilled in several genres. All of the members have played across the U.S. from Morgan Freeman’s Ground Zero Blues Club, cruise ships, Vegas, Memphis and Nashville.
• April 12 at 6:30 p.m. — The Experiment and the I-20 Horns, sponsored by Hearing Associates of South Carolina. The Experiment and the I-20 Horns is the choice band in the CSRA for an eclectic mix of old-school and modern dance music.
• April 19 at 6:30 p.m. — The Aiken Brass, sponsored by Cumberland Village. Aiken Brass is made up of six members and has been performing for over 20 years at church services, weddings, festivals and parties. Members of the group often perform with many other organizations throughout the community.
• April 26 at 6:30 p.m. — Southern Elite Cloggers and Dance, sponsored by Security Federal. Two multi-national award winning teams have formed together to form the new Southern Elite Cloggers and Dance. Their high-energy performances put a modern twist on the traditional clogging folk dance.
• May 3 at 7 p.m. — Aiken Youth Orchestra, sponsored by Aiken Symphony Orchestra. The Aiken Youth Orchestra began in 2002 under the direction of Dr. Richard Maltz in partnership with Public Education Partners as a home for string students through the Aiken Center for the Arts. Aiken Youth Orchestras now feature two levels of ensembles with students both school aged and young at heart. Now under the direction of Adam DePriest, AYO is the premier student orchestra for Aiken County and has grown to performing advancing repertoire with multiple performances throughout the year with an engaging community presence.
• May 10 at 7 p.m. — Preston and Weston, sponsored by Aiken Horse Realty & The Aiken Driving Club. An Aiken favorite, Preston & Weston offer spirited renditions of R&B classics, shag, beach and pop music. Their mix also includes jazz standards, reggae, blues and even some country.
• May 17 at 7 p.m. — Chris Ndeti & Mama Says Band, sponsored by Overflow Foundation. Chris Ndeti is a dynamic and versatile female acoustic rock/soul performer. She currently performs local venues around the Aiken and Augusta area. In 2011 the funk rock band Mama Says was formed and while they no longer perform together full time they still have a loyal following. Their music genre is described as funk, rock and blues in both covers and originals.
• May 24 at 7 p.m. — Swingsation of Aiken, sponsored by Women of Woodside. Established in 1990, Swingsation, is an 18-piece big band with vocals performing music from the '30s and '40s up to today.
• May 31 at 7 p.m. — Aiken Civic Ballet Company, sponsored by Friends of Hopelands Gardens & Rye Patch, LLC. The Aiken Civic Ballet Company, South Carolina’s longest continuously operating dance company. ACBC produces original ballets and contemporary dance works under the direction of Artistic Director Diane Toole Miller.
• June 7 at 7 p.m. — Aiken Community Theatre – Broadway Review, sponsored by Aiken Performing Arts. The Aiken Community Theatre is a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to entertain, educate and enrich our community by providing a quality theater experience. They have put together a Broadway Review for the Concert Series, showcasing some of their most beloved songs and a variety of performers.
• June 14 at 7 p.m. — 4 Cats in the Doghouse, sponsored by The Willcox. 4 Cats in the Doghouse is a jazz quartet that plays jazz and pop/dance music for all occasions.
• June 21 at 7 p.m. — Southern Meltdown, sponsored by Downtown Dental, Dr. Charlotte Wiedenman, DMD. The Southern Meltdown Band has been together for over a decade, with deep roots in country and Southern rock, with a little bit of the oldies thrown in.
• June 28 at 7 p.m. — Parris Island Marine Band, sponsored by Downtown Dental, Dr. Charlotte Wiedenman, DMD. The Parris Island Marine Band has been a part of the Hopelands Concert Series for over 30 years, performing patriotic staples like John Philip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever.” This crowd favorite completes the Hopelands Concert Series on a high note.
Dates and performers are subject to change.
The concert series itself is “family friendly” and attendance is free, according to the release.
Attendees, according to the release, are “encouraged” to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. Picnic dinners are welcomed. Alcohol, however, is “strictly prohibited.” Face coverings and social distancing are “encouraged."
In case of inclement weather, concerts will take place at the Odell Weeks Center at 1700 Whiskey Road in Gym 2 and face coverings will be required indoors, according to the release.
Event parking is supplied across the street from Hopelands Gardens at the Green Boundary Club, 780 Whiskey Road, and handicapped-accessible parking is available at Rye Patch on Berrie Road.
For more information, call 803-642-7631. The rainout hotline is 803-643-4661 in the event of inclement weather.
Further details and schedule updates can be found at https://www.cityofaikensc.gov/hopelandsconcerts/.