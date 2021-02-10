More than 450 new jobs coming to area with planned Edgefield County Generac facility

More employment opportunities are coming to Edgefield County and the surrounding area.

Generac Power Systems, which makes backup power generation products for the residential, light commercial and industrial markets, is establishing a manufacturing, assembly, and distribution center in Edgefield County.

Approximately 450 new jobs will be created as a result.

Press releases issued by Generac and the South Carolina Department of Commerce on Wednesday provided information about the company’s plans.

The manufacturing, assembly and distribution center will be based at 30 Industrial Park Boulevard in Trenton in an existing 421,000-square-foot facility that will be upgraded.

It is expected to be operational by the third quarter of this year.

Generac’s expansion into Edgefield County will “support the increased demand for home standby generators and associated energy technologies” and make it easier to distribute Generac’s products to “customers throughout the Southeast,” according to the Department of Commerce’s release. “With significant demand for Generac products across the country, we’re excited to expand our operations to accommodate the increased interest in residential power systems,” Generac President and CEO Aaron Jagdfeld in a prepared statement. “The Trenton facility is strategically located closer to our customers in the southern part of the country and has access to a local labor force capable of helping us meet growing demand while strengthening our market-leading position.”

Edgefield County Council Chairman Scott Cooper described the county’s selection as the location of Generac’s new venture as “truly exciting news” and “one of the biggest economic initiatives to come our way in years.”

Said Gary Stooksbury, chairman of the Economic Development Partnership of Aiken, Edgefield, McCormick and Saluda counties: "We are excited that Generac has chosen to locate in Edgefield County. The company will be able to tap into our exceptional regional workforce and will position the county for future industrial growth. Congratulations to Edgefield County and Generac for this opportunity, and a big thank you to our staff for all their hard work on this project."

South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt called Generac’s decision to do business in Edgefield County a “major win for South Carolina’s thriving manufacturing industry.”

Gov. Henry McMaster said, “We’re proud to welcome Generac to the South Carolina business community and look forward to seeing all that we know they will achieve in Edgefield County.”

Generac was founded in 1959.

Its headquarters is in Wisconsin.

In addition to backup power generation products, Generac is a supplier of prime power systems, solar energy storage systems and engine-powered and battery-powered tools and equipment.

Information about job opportunities with Generec can be found at generac.com/about-us/careers.