40 new coronavirus cases, 1 probable death reported in Aiken County

State health authorities on Saturday reported 40 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Aiken County as well as one probable virus-related death.
Statewide, 1,561 new cases were confirmed, as were 13 deaths.
The Aiken County person who died was middle-aged, according to Department of Health and Environmental Control data. Few new cases and no new deaths were reported in nearby Barnwell and Edgefield counties.
Nearly 424,000 instances of COVID-19 have been logged in South Carolina since the onset of the pandemic. More than 5.4 million tests have been conducted.
Aiken County remains an area of high incidence, a metric that captures COVID-19 infection and its potential burden on health care options.
Those with questions about COVID-19 vaccines and distribution can call the new vaccination help hotline, 866-365-8110. Those with general questions about COVID-19 can call the DHEC Care Line, 855-472-3432.
Both lines operate seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.