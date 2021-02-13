You are the owner of this article.
40 new coronavirus cases, 1 probable death reported in Aiken County

  • Updated
Family pharmacy drive-thru vaccine clinic 004 (copy) (copy)
Doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are extracted out of a vial during a vaccine clinic at Family Pharmacy on Aiken's Southside.

 Staff photo by Landon Stamper

State health authorities on Saturday reported 40 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Aiken County as well as one probable virus-related death.

Statewide, 1,561 new cases were confirmed, as were 13 deaths.

The Aiken County person who died was middle-aged, according to Department of Health and Environmental Control data. Few new cases and no new deaths were reported in nearby Barnwell and Edgefield counties.

Nearly 424,000 instances of COVID-19 have been logged in South Carolina since the onset of the pandemic. More than 5.4 million tests have been conducted.

Aiken County remains an area of high incidence, a metric that captures COVID-19 infection and its potential burden on health care options.

Those with questions about COVID-19 vaccines and distribution can call the new vaccination help hotline, 866-365-8110. Those with general questions about COVID-19 can call the DHEC Care Line, 855-472-3432.

Both lines operate seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

