37 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Aiken County

State health officials on Saturday reported 37 new cases of coronavirus in Aiken County, as the statewide cumulative total cracked 200,000.
No new virus-related deaths were logged in the county, where thousands of cases and dozens of deaths have already been confirmed.
In total, nearly 1,800 new cases were reported across South Carolina on Saturday, including four in Edgefield County and three in Barnwell County.
Coronavirus cases have trended upward in the Midlands and the Upstate recently, health data show. Aiken County is considered an area of high incidence, a metric that captures COVID-19 infection and its potential burden on health-care facilities.
"COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths across the United States are rising," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has cautioned.
More than 2.6 million tests have been conducted in the Palmetto State since the start of the pandemic. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday warned that testing may be limited over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Testing locations can be found on DHEC's website: scdhec.gov.