33 new COVID-19 cases reported in Aiken County by DHEC

Based on the latest available novel coronavirus statistics, there were 33 new confirmed cases of the respiratory illness in Aiken County, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, or DHEC, reported Sunday.
Barnwell County had three new confirmed cases, and Edgefield County had 11.
The cumulative total of confirmed cases in Aiken County since the pandemic began was 5,069.
Statewide, the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases was 1,339.
There were two new deaths caused by the coronavirus in South Carolina, according to DHEC. One was confirmed in Kershaw County and the other was confirmed in Horry County.
Both of the deceased were elderly (65 years of age or older).
During the pandemic, there have been 184,360 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide and 3,846 confirmed deaths.
The cumulative total for confirmed deaths in Aiken County is 80.
DHEC received Saturday the results of 8,694 COVID-19 tests from around South Carolina, and 15.4% were positive.
Since the start of the pandemic, 2,331,961 coronavirus tests have been performed in the Palmetto State.
DHEC also reported Sunday that there were 752 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized in South Carolina. They included 192 who were in intensive care units and 86 who were on ventilators.
