28th Annual Aiken's Choice celebrates the best of Aiken

The Aiken's Choice winners, selected by Aiken Standard readers, were celebrated Tuesday evening at Newberry Hall.
This was the largest celebration for the best of Aiken in the past 28 years, said Diane Daniell, advertising manager at the Aiken Standard.
“It gives our readers an opportunity to select who they think is best in Aiken,” said Daniell.
Daniell said she was most excited about coming together to celebrate without any restrictions and that she is very proud of all of the winners.
During the celebration, people in attendance were able to mingle, network and enjoy the food and drinks. Swag bags containing goodies provided by a variety of sponsors were available for guests as they entered Newberry Hall.
Nearly 300 people were in attendance this year, and there were fewer COVID restrictions due to the improvement with the pandemic.
There were 184 categories from which Aiken readers could choose their favorites. The nine main groups were Aiken’s Favorites, Automotive, Entertainment, Food & Drink, Pets, Professional Services, Real Estate, Recreation and Shopping.
The winners were able to pick up framed certificates and have their photo taken while holding the award. A photo booth also was available for winners and guests to take fun pictures with their awards.
Several businesses were first-time winners this year.
Brooke Thomas, owner of the Ginger Bee Boutique, won Best Women’s Boutique and Shoe Store. This was Thomas' first year being open.
“I’m literally so thankful, I never thought in a million years this would happen my first year opening," Thomas said. "I’m so ecstatic and I’m so thankful for my loyal customers here in Aiken and the CSRA.
During this event winners and finalists were recognized.