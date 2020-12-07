2002 Aiken-trained Horse of the Year Congaree euthanized at age of 22

Congaree, the 2002 Aiken-trained Horse of the Year, was euthanized because of the infirmities of old age Nov. 22 at Valor Farm near Point Pilot, Texas.

Valor Farm reported the death of the 22-year-old chestnut thoroughbred in a Facebook post Monday.

Congaree was a stallion at Valor Farm before being retired from stud duty earlier this year.

Janice McNair and her late husband, Bob, bred and raced Congaree in the name of their Stonerside Stable.

“Congaree was a special horse,” said Janice McNair. “I am so grateful for all the many happy memories Congaree gave us. He was so unique and had the most loving personality. He was a delight to be around, and it was always such a thrill to watch him run. Congaree was truly the horse of a lifetime for us.”

Trained by Bob Baffert, Congaree won 12 of his 25 career races and earned $3,267,490. He finished second twice and third four times.

Congaree captured the 2002 and 2003 editions Cigar Mile Handicap at Aqueduct in New York. He also won the 2001 Swaps Stakes at Hollywood Park in California, 2003 Carter Handicap at Aqueduct and 2003 Hollywood Gold Cup Handicap at Hollywood Park.

In 2001, Congaree finished third in both the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs and the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Racecourse in Maryland.

All those races were grade I events.

Other important races won by Congaree were the 2001 Wood Memorial Stakes (gr. II) at Aqueduct, 2002 Lone Star Park Handicap (gr. III) in Texas and 2002 Del Mar Breeders’ Cup Handicap (gr. II) in California.

In 2003, Congaree captured the San Pasqual (gr. II) and San Antonio (gr. II) handicaps at Santa Anita Park in California.