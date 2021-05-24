2 shot in Hampton Avenue incident, Aiken County police say

Two people were shot Monday night in an incident along Hampton Avenue, police said.
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies who responded to a shots-fired call found two Black males “with gunshot wounds to their lower extremities” at 1337 Hampton Ave. N.W., according to an announcement.
The two were taken to a hospital and were in stable condition, Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Abdullah said. Police did not disclose the names or ages of the victims.
A green Cadillac Escalade with dark window tint drove away from the scene of the shooting, according to authorities.
The Sheriff's Office is investigating.