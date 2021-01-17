2 new COVID-19-related deaths confirmed in Aiken County

The number of novel coronavirus cases and deaths caused by the disease is continuing to grow locally.
There were 125 new confirmed cases and two new COVID-19-related deaths in Aiken County, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, or DHEC, reported Sunday.
The latest figures were from Jan. 15.
The two deceased individuals both were elderly. One died Jan. 5, and the other died Jan. 15.
DHEC also reported another death in Aiken County that probably was coronavirus related. The victim, who was elderly, died Dec. 30 of last year.
In Barnwell County, there were 21 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and in Edgefield County, there were 41.
In addition, according to DHEC, there was a probable coronavirus-related death in Edgefield County on Dec. 31 of last year. The age of the deceased is “under investigation,” DHEC reported.
During the pandemic as whole in Aiken County, there have been 9,399 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 131 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.
The latest statistics statewide were 4,584 new confirmed cases and 76 new confirmed deaths.
For the pandemic, the totals in South Carolina were 351,887 confirmed case and 5,654 confirmed deaths.
For more information, visit scdhec.gov.