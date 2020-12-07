19-year-old killed in Aiken County crash

A 19-year-old woman was killed Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Elaine G. Nunnery of Graniteville was pronounced dead at the scene, near the Williamson Drive intersection. She died from blunt force trauma, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables reported.
Nunnery was a passenger, the coroner said, and was wearing a seat belt.
No other injuries were reported.
The Burnettown Police Department is investigating the crash, which involved a 2015 Lexus and a 2007 Dodge truck.