19-year-old found shot dead in woods near Jackson after reported burglary

A 19-year-old Black man was found dead in the woods off Atomic Road early Wednesday morning, after police responded to a nearby home for a reported burglary.
Amahad D. Darnes died from a single gunshot wound, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables reported. His office was called to the scene around 6:15 a.m. Darnes was found holding a gun, according to a separate announcement from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
His body was discovered after deputies went to 18040 Atomic Road — just outside Jackson — around 4:10 a.m. for an alleged break-in.
The homeowner there told deputies that Christmas gifts were missing or misplaced when he came home. When the homeowner heard footsteps, the Sheriff’s Office explained, he looked outside and saw three Black men get into a Buick that, ultimately, sped off. A fourth man ran into the wood line, the office said.
The Aiken Bloodhound Tracking Team helped with a search of the area.
An investigation, aided by the Aiken County Coroner's Office, was ongoing as of Wednesday morning.
