15 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in Aiken County

State health officials reported 15 new coronavirus cases in Aiken County along with one new reported death in the area on Saturday.
Statewide, health officials reported 827 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17 additional confirmed deaths, according to the South Carolina Department of Heath and Environmental Control.
A total of 6,024 individual test results were reported to DHEC on Friday with a percent positive of 13.7%.
Three new cases of COVID-19 were also reported in Barnwell County and two cases were reported in Edgefield County.
Neither of the neighboring counties had new reports of deaths due to the virus, according to reports by DHEC on Saturday.
Approximately 84.7% of hospital beds in Aiken County are currently occupied, according to DHEC reports.
The Midlands region claims the second-highest hospital occupancy among South Carolina’s four regions with approximately 85.9% of hospital beds currently occupied.