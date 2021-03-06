14 new virus cases reported in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 14 COVID-19 cases and zero coronavirus-related deaths in Aiken County on Saturday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 792 cases and 15 deaths across the state Saturday.
The data reported Saturday is as recent as Thursday.
As of March 4, South Carolina has received 1,611,518 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 1,170,653. There are currently 560,368 vaccine appointments scheduled throughout the state.
A total of 29,722 COVID-19 vaccines, which includes first and second doses, have been administered in Aiken County.
Saturday’s report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,259 with 171 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, five and six virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Saturday.
The total number of cases statewide is now 449,151 with 75,306 probable cases, 7,711 confirmed deaths and 1,008 probable deaths.