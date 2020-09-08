13 persons killed on South Carolina roadways during Labor Day weekend

The Labor Day weekend is usually a busy time of year for traffic, with people traveling for the holiday.
On Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety announced a preliminary number of 13 people killed on South Carolina roadways between Friday, Sept. 4, at 6 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 7, at 11:59 p.m.
None of the deaths occurred in Aiken County.
Two deaths each occurred in Berkeley, Florence and Greenville counties. One death each occurred in Charleston, Darlington, Dillon, Fairfield, Greenwood, Lexington and Richland counties.
Four of the victims were wearing shoulder and lap belts and six were not wearing either. In three of the incidents, it is unknown if the victims were wearing the belts.
Three of the deaths occurred on an interstate, while 10 were on U.S. routes, state routes or secondary roads.
This number is down from 16 fatalities during the 2019 Labor Day weekend.