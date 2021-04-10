13 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 13 COVID-19 cases and zero coronavirus-related deaths in Aiken County on Saturday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 637 cases and 17 deaths across the state Saturday.
The data reported Saturday is as recent as Thursday.
As of April 10, South Carolina has received 2,301,949 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 2,283,657.
A total of 67,504 COVID-19 vaccines, which includes first and second doses, have been administered in Aiken County.
Saturday’s report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 16,684 with 217 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, one and two virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Saturday.
The total number of cases statewide is now 470,805 with 90,968 probable cases, 8,160 confirmed deaths and 1,113 probable deaths.