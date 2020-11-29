11 new coronavirus cases logged in Aiken County

The state health department on Sunday announced 11 new coronavirus cases had been confirmed in Aiken County, where the cumulative total is already in the thousands.
A little more than 1,050 new cases were logged statewide, S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control data show. That includes seven new cases in Edgefield County and three new cases in Barnwell County.
Seven virus-related deaths were reported in South Carolina on Sunday; none were in Aiken County. Six of the seven people were elderly.
More than 4,000 deaths statewide have been attributed to COVID-19.
About 2.7 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the Palmetto State since the beginning of the pandemic. On Sunday, DHEC said there were 140 testing opportunities across the state but warned that the Thanksgiving holiday may interfere.
“Make sure that you read all the additional information for the site listing carefully and, when possible, call ahead to the testing site to confirm hours before you visit,” the department advised in its daily update.