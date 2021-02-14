101 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death logged in Aiken County

The state health department on Sunday reported 101 new cases of coronavirus and one new virus-related death in Aiken County.
Twenty-four new cases were confirmed in Barnwell County, and 13 new cases were confirmed in Edgefield County. No new deaths were logged in either of the neighboring counties.
The person who died in Aiken County on Feb. 5, data show, was elderly, an age range of 65-plus.
Statewide, 2,735 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed. There were 76 new confirmed deaths.
The data reported Sunday was from Feb. 12.
A little more than 5.5 million tests have been conducted in South Carolina since the beginning of the pandemic. More than 7,000 people in the Palmetto State have died because of COVID-19.
Aiken County continues to be an area of high incidence, a metric that captures COVID-19 infection and its potential burden on health care options.
Those with questions about COVID-19 vaccines and distribution can call the new vaccination help hotline, 866-365-8110. Those with general questions about COVID-19 can call the DHEC Care Line, 855-472-3432.
Both lines operate seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.