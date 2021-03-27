10 new coronavirus cases, no new virus-related deaths confirmed in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities on Saturday announced 752 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 new virus-related deaths in the state.

Of the hundreds of new cases, 10 were from Aiken County. None of the deaths reported Saturday were from Aiken, Edgefield or Barnwell counties.

Saturday’s additions bring the statewide cumulative tally to 462,954 confirmed cases and 8,042 deaths.

More than 6 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the Palmetto State since the start of the pandemic.

Effective Wednesday, March 31, South Carolinians 16 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine – a major broadening of the qualifications.

“Thanks to the tremendous efforts of our state’s health care professionals,” Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted, “we are now able to make the vaccine available to anyone who wants it.”

Aiken Regional Medical Centers will hold a vaccination clinic at USC Aiken on Wednesday.

Appointments for Aiken Regional’s clinics must be scheduled through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Administration Management System, or VAMS. Appointment availability is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Registration instructions for VAMS can be found online at aikenregional.com by clicking the “Read now” button at the top of the page and then scrolling down and clicking the “Complete the vaccine request form” button.

For those already registered in VAMS, the appointments can be found on the system’s website.

Staff writer Landon Stamper contributed to this article.