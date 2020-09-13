1 new COVID-19 case reported in Aiken County, no new deaths

State health officials reported one new case of the coronavirus in Aiken County on Sunday but no additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases countywide to 2,299, probable cases to 212, confirmed deaths to 66 and 10 probable deaths.
Across the state, health officials reported 515 new confirmed cases of the virus and 24 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 129,484, probable cases to 2,380, confirmed deaths to 2,915 and 149 probable deaths.
All but one of the confirmed deaths were elderly individuals, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported.
A total of 5,482 individual test results were reported to DHEC on Saturday with a percent positive of 9.4%.
Three new cases of COVID-19 were also reported in Barnwell County and one case was reported in Edgefield County.
Both counties reported one new death on Sunday.
Approximately 89.3% of hospital beds in Aiken County are currently occupied, according to DHEC reports.
The Midlands region claims the second-highest hospital occupancy among South Carolina’s four regions with approximately 80.3% of hospital beds currently occupied.