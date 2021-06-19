1 killed in early morning crash near Williston

One person was killed Saturday in an early morning crash near Williston.
The driver of a Ford F-250 pickup truck was headed east on U.S. 278 when he or she ran off the road, overcorrected, and ran off the other side of the road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Matt Southern.
The truck flipped in a ditch, and the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the truck, Southern reported. The driver “sustained fatal injuries,” he added.
The crash happened around 3:45 a.m.
Highway Patrol did not disclose the identity of the driver. Inquiries were directed to the Barnwell County Coroner’s Office.
Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
