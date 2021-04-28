1 killed in early morning car crash in Aiken County

A person was killed Wednesday in an early morning car crash just outside of the Aiken city limits.
Around 4 a.m., a 2011 Honda CRV was headed south on Croft Mill Road, near Sandcroft Court, when it veered off the road and smashed into a tree, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The driver was killed, and was the only one in the car, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.
Highway Patrol did not identify the driver in its report. Inquiries were directed to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.
