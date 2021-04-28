You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

1 killed in early morning car crash in Aiken County

Cop Lights, ADPS, File Photo (copy) (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

(Colin Demarest/Staff)

 Staff photo by Colin Demarest

A person was killed Wednesday in an early morning car crash just outside of the Aiken city limits.

Around 4 a.m., a 2011 Honda CRV was headed south on Croft Mill Road, near Sandcroft Court, when it veered off the road and smashed into a tree, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The driver was killed, and was the only one in the car, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

Highway Patrol did not identify the driver in its report. Inquiries were directed to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

Check back with the Aiken Standard; this article will be updated.


Tags

Colin Demarest covers the Savannah River Site, the Energy Department, its NNSA, and government and politics, in general. Follow him on Twitter: @demarest_colin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News