1 dead, 13 hurt in overnight shooting in Aiken

Fourteen people were shot early Saturday morning in what appears to be a targeted attack on Aiken's Northside.
One person — a Black male who was shot multiple times, authorities said — was killed. Several people were taken to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment.
The violence erupted around 12:50 a.m. outside 7th Lounge, 1695 Richland Ave. E., the Aiken County Sheriff's Office reported. The initial emergency call was for gunfire with multiple victims.
Witnesses saw people firing "at least a rifle and a handgun," Sheriff's Office Capt. Eric Abdullah said. Investigators believe at least three people drove off in a Chevy Tahoe after the shooting.
Whether there was a firefight or some sort of exchange is unclear.
The Sheriff's Office, Aiken Department of Public Safety and Aiken County EMS responded to the scene. The Aiken County Coroner's Office is helping with the investigation, which is in its preliminary stage.
Check back with the Aiken Standard; this article will be updated.