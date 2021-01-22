NCAA selects USCA chancellor as association's vice chair

The NCAA Board of Governors selected Dr. Sandra J. Jordan, chancellor of USC Aiken, as its vice chair last week during the association's first virtual national conference. The National Collegiate Athletic Association is a member-led organization dedicated to more than 480,000 college student-athletes' well-being and lifelong success. The organization uses its profits to award nearly $3.5 billion in athletic scholarships every year, providing greater access by making college more affordable. Additionally, the NCAA hosts 90 championships in 24 sports across three divisions, where more than 57,661 participants compete each year.
According to the NCAA, the Board of Governors is the highest governance body in the NCAA. It is composed of institutional chief executive officers and five independent members who oversee association-wide issues. The board is charged with ensuring that each division operates consistently with the basic purposes, fundamental policies and general principles of the association.
The association is also dedicated to student well-being, academic success, health and safety.
John (Jack) DeGioia, president of Georgetown University, was elected chair last October. Jordan's role as vice chair of the association's top governing body begins immediately.
Jordan is the chair of the NCAA Division II Board of Presidents. She serves on both the executive committee of the Board of Presidents and the Board of Governors.
"I am honored to serve in this role at a time when our institutions face many challenges, the collegiate athletic model and the student-athlete experience," said Jordan. "While the student-athlete experience is different across all three divisions, we are equally committed to ensuring the board sets policies for the entire Association that focus on student-athletes. I look forward to continuing to work alongside Jack on these efforts, especially during this important time for college sports and higher education."