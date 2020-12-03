National defense bill moves forward as Trump threatens veto

Lawmakers on Wednesday announced a compromise had been reached on the must-pass National Defense Authorization Act, an annual spending-and-policy package with significant sway over the Savannah River Site.

“As is the case every year, this agreement is the product of months of hard-fought negotiations,” House Armed Services Committee leadership, Reps. Adam Smith of Washington and Mac Thornberry of Texas, said in a joint statement. “This year we have toiled through almost 2,200 provisions to reach compromise on important issues affecting our national security and our military. Nearly half of the members of the House have contributed provisions to this measure.”

Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., who was named to the conference committee, a group that hashes out differences between the House and Senate versions, on Thursday said he was “grateful to have served” and “to have worked with my colleagues to advance” such important legislation.

The fruitful NDAA dealmaking, though, was announced in the shadow of a veto threat from President Donald Trump. On Tuesday, the president said he would reject the latest defense bill unless the “very dangerous” and “unfair Section 230” is repealed.

Trump reiterated his ultimatum in a Thursday morning tweet: “Looks like certain Republican Senators are getting cold feet with respect to the termination of Big Tech’s Section 230, a National Security and Election Integrity MUST. For years, all talk, no action. Termination must be put in Defense Bill!!!”

Section 230, part of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, shields online publishers from liability for content posted or shared by users. The measure — considered foundational to internet speech — has come under mounting scrutiny this year.

Smith, the House Armed Services Committee chairman, on Wednesday suggested the president’s ego was getting in the way. Wanting to nix Section 230, Smith said, has “nothing to do with defense.” Both the House and Senate passed their respective authorization bills by veto-proof margins.

Wilson, whose district includes the Savannah River Site, previously predicted Trump would sign the finalized National Defense Authorization Act in December. That is now jeopardized.