Mask rules in Aiken will expire before new policy can be finalized

The city of Aiken’s mask mandate will expire next week, after the Aiken City Council on Thursday night elected – or failed, some believe – to extend an emergency ordinance first approved over the summer.

The potential renewal died because no City Council member made a motion at the special-called meeting, which was dominated by a sometimes-tense public comment period.

The citywide mask rules will sunset noon Nov. 16.

They were first instituted in July, around when Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon tested positive for coronavirus, and were renewed in mid-September. The rules required face coverings – cloth, fabric or other material that fits securely over a person’s nose and mouth, including bandanas, scarves and gaiters – be worn in all businesses, restaurants and facilities open to the public within city limits. Exemptions were baked in.

A second, separate mask policy, however, earned preliminary approval at the same meeting. The vote was 5-2. City Council members Ed Girardeau and Kay Biermann Brohl dissented, as they have in the past.

Both have emphasized they are not mask-averse. (Both wear masks at City Council meetings.) Rather, they have questioned repeat government intervention and toothless overreach.

“This is a divisive issue,” Girardeau said Thursday, “it just goes on and on and on.”

The newly proposed ordinance, a last-minute pitch from City Council member Ed Woltz, is nearly identical to what will soon expire. But instead of requiring renewal every two months, it would stay in effect until the council manually rescinded it or until Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive orders declaring a coronavirus state of emergency end.

City Council plans to meet Nov. 19 to mull the Woltz measure, which could take effect before the end of the month. The meeting will be open to the public.

“So there will be no mask or face-coverings ordinance in effect from noon Nov. 16 forward. It could be, potentially, reinstituted should council pass this at second reading,” City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said Thursday, offering a clarification. “But at a minimum, from noon Nov. 16 to a date in the future, we will not have a mask ordinance in effect.”

Those who argued against making masks mandatory in certain situations described the rules as draconian, tyrannical, unenforceable, onerous and chilling, among other things.

“Where fear exists, growth cannot occur,” said Mike Stake, a local real estate agent. He continued: “If you continue to bring these draconian measures to Aiken, I will be more resistant to your leadership and seek better representation in the future.”

Those who argued for making masks mandatory in certain situations cited safety concerns and public-health worries. A few people mentioned losing loved ones to COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.

"Unfortunately, many people have politicized the wearing of masks," Donna Moore Wesby said, "which have been proven to help decrease the spread of the deadly, and very serious, COVID-19."

The city in its decision making tapped data from Aiken Regional Medical Centers and the state health department. Thousands of cases and dozens of virus-related deaths have been confirmed in the county. The death toll statewide is creeping toward 4,000.

Nationwide, coronavirus cases are currently spiking. Daily records are being broken in the U.S., and some officials are warning of a dire holiday season ahead.