Married on Valentine's Day: A local love story

We (Jean and Wilbur Ferguson) married on a cold, snowy Valentine's Day in 1959.
I was 18 and he was 22. Despite the cold, our hearts were warm and in love. We have three children and two grandchildren.
The precious memories of our wonderful years together are priceless; if at home or going places together, we were happy to be together. Many changes were in our lives over the years, and as we grew older together, our love grew stronger, true soulmates forever.
On Dec. 3, 2012, my sweet fellow went to be with our heavenly father. When I look up to the heavens at night, I see one extra star shining brightly. I know that is my sweetheart winking at me. True love never dies.