Locally-grown bouquets provide therapy and life skills

Locally grown, fresh cut flowers are now available at Cold Creek Nurseries. The garden center is carrying bouquets on Fridays and Saturdays made by a new, local business, Blossoms of Grace. The flowers also provide a therapeutic opportunity for a local nonprofit, Recovery Road Ministries.
Blossoms of Grace was founded by Rachel Cox, a Cold Creek employee. She and her husband, Paul, grow these beautiful flowers locally, and Rachel arranges them herself.
“We strive to offer unique items to our customers while supporting other small businesses," said Cold Creek owner Bill Tiszai. "These flowers have a wonderful story and are equally beautiful.”
Blossoms of Grace is named after Rachel's grandmother Grace, who passed on her love for growing flowers.
“My grandmother was an avid gardener with her entire front yard as a flower bed," said Rachel. "I have dreamed of being a florist and gardener since I can remember. I am so excited to be able to realize this lifelong dream, and we are thrilled to be partnering with an organization that is helping those in our community.”
The floral business has partnered with Recovery Road Ministries, a nonprofit, dedicated to improving the physical, spiritual and psychological health of individuals incarcerated and recovering from dependencies.
Blossoms of Grace is a place where recovering addicts can find solace and peace in the garden while learning life skills. This is an ongoing therapeutic endeavor designed to also provide financial support to Recovery Road Ministries.
For more information, visit coldcreek.net.