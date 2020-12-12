Local student's birthday coat drive to provide for Aiken County kids

Hundreds of kids in Aiken County will be warmer this winter, all thanks to middle school student Noah Cato, who for his 12th birthday chose to give back to the community.
Cato, along with a variety of helpers and volunteers, held a coat drive outside Sam’s Club on Saturday morning, and collected new and used coats at different locations during the week.
Cato approached his mom, Keyatta Priester, and told her he wanted to hold a car show for his birthday to raise money for United Way of Aiken County to help those affected by COVID-19.
She told him she didn’t know how to put on a car show, but he didn’t take no for an answer. Cato woke up the next morning, made his mom breakfast, and told her he wanted to hold a coat drive.
“He said ‘Well mom, I’m telling you there’s like a lot of kids at school that don’t have coats, I know this,’” Priester recounted, “And he was like ‘I don’t want anything for my birthday,’ he said ‘I’ve got everything I need, I don’t want anything for Christmas, can we get some coats for some kids?’”
So, the Noah’s Way coat drive was a go.
They wanted to collect around five coats per school in Aiken County, so the goal was around 200 coats, and right after the beginning of the Saturday morning drive at Sam’s Club, 270 had been collected.
Cato said he had the idea because he wanted to do something to give back to the community, say thank you to the community and show they are looking out for people in the community.
He said he is worried when he sees kids at school without coats.
“You can get sick by doing that, staying out in the cold without a jacket or nothing, so that just makes me kind of worried. I just wanted to give back,” Cato said.
Local football legend Michael Dean Perry was at the coat drive to help support Noah’s Way.
“I thought it was real exciting and the most exciting part about it is that when you have a 12-year-old who wants to do something this special, that means a lot, so you have to be a part of it. There’s no reason I wouldn’t be a part of it,” Perry said. “How many 12-year-olds, you ask them what they want for their birthday and they say I want to help others? That speaks volumes.”
Perry said Cato’s idea could help set a trend and inspire others to do something similar.
Cato said one of his friends had asked him why he was collecting the coats.
“I told him we’re doing a coat drive to help people in need, and then he was like ‘Oh, that’s so cool,’” Cato said, later adding he’s glad he has friends that support his idea.
Football players and JROTC members from Midland Valley High School helped collect and sort the coats Saturday morning as they were purchased or dropped off.
Aiken County school board member Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson came to the drive to support Noah, and said part of education is raising and educating children to be compassionate and give toward others.
“I just think it’s something that we need to instill in our kids that when you are giving towards others, it comes back to you tenfold, and that’s something you can’t teach in a book, that’s something you’ve got to give by showing, and I’m extremely proud of Noah and his friends,” she said.
After the drive Saturday, the coats were to be taken to Leavelle McCambpell Middle School, where Cato is a student, to be sorted.
Priester said they are also adopting a closet so coats that aren’t needed immediately can be stored there.
Leavelle McCampbell Principal Dr. Tiffany Hall said she is proud of Cato for taking the initiative.
“We’re a Leader in Me school so a big part of what we believe is giving back to our community, so he is just epitomizing what that means through this coat drive; he’ll serve so many kids,” Hall said.
Priester cited the adage “it takes a village” and said the support from the community has been phenomenal.
She thanked All Star Tents and Events and Mayor Rick Osbon with Osbon’s Cleaners, as well as all the others who helped make the event happen.
“I’m so proud that he gets it,” Priester said of Cato.
“I’m a Rotarian and we live by those principles of service above self and I’m just so glad that Noah understands what that means, to give to others in need because we are blessed. We wake up every morning and God graces us with his grace and mercy and we are blessed, and there are so many people that can’t even do that, so if we can do anything, one small little act of kindness, that’s a knock out the park,” she said.
“Thank you for inspiring us,” she told Cato.