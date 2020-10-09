Local prosecutor receives state's highest award for excellence

A deputy solicitor with the Second Judicial Circuit, which oversees Aiken, Barnwell and Bamberg counties, was recently honored with the state's highest award of excellence for a prosecutor.
Deputy Solicitor David Miller received the Ernest F. Hollings Award for Excellence in State Prosecution, an honor awarded each year at the South Carolina Solicitors’ Association annual conference.
The award includes all 16 judicial circuits in the state and is broken into three categories: general sessions, family court and the attorney general's office.
Of approximately 500 assistant solicitors in the state, one person is selected by a panel of peers.
Last month, Miller was named the recipient for the general sessions category.
"It was pretty overwhelming," Miller said. "I'm just really proud. You look at all the people who have won it in the past. It's a big deal."
Born and raised in Aiken, Miller went on to serve in the United States Marines for six years. After being honorably discharged, he earned a degree in Criminal Justice at the University of South Carolina. In 2001, he graduated from the USC School of law and began his legal career as a law clerk for the Honorable Rodney A. Peeples.
After his clerkship, Miller enter private practice in Aiken, first working for Robert J. Harte then at the firm of Smith, Massey and Brodie.
In 2009, Miller began working at the Second Solicitors' Office as an assistant solicitor and was later named deputy solicitor in the Aiken office. In 2015, he was assigned to run the circuit's offices in Barnwell and Bamberg counties where he currently oversees a staff of two assistant solicitors, two paralegals, a victim advocate and an investigator.
In a submitted nomination, Second Circuit Solicitor Strom Thurmond praised Miller for his work ethic and use of technology in the courtroom.
"When David first went to Bamberg County in 2015, it was not uncommon to receive handwritten reports from several of these small, underfunded agencies," Thurmond said. "Now they are uploading body-worn-camera videos to the cloud for us to review. From being the first prosecutor in the circuit, if not the state, to utilize drone technology in the courtroom and to actually conducting court in three counties via videoconferencing, David has always pushed the limits of the available technology to present a case."
Other endorsements for Miller included Aiken County Sheriff Mike Hunt, Aiken Department of Public Safety Chief Charles Barranco, Barnwell County Sheriff Ed Carroll, Bamberg County Sheriff's Office J.Edward Darnell and Sen. Tom Young, R-Aiken.