Women of Woodside host first social event of the year at Reserve Club in Aiken

Women of Woodside held their first social event since the pandemic has started hosting a fashion show at The Reserve Club on Thursday afternoon.

Women of Woodside (W.O.W.) are known for their social events and their charitable fundraisers and contributions to different charities around Aiken.

“We have been able to donate $59,000 to the various charities within Aiken, which is lower than what we would normally do, but the fact that we couldn’t do anything last year, it’s pretty admirable,” said Kathleen Bennett, the president of W.O.W.

The Spring Fashion Show & Luncheon is an annual event for the organization, and the group's next event is May 15. They will be hosting a Garden Tour, which is a fundraiser showcasing the different gardens in Woodside and the funds will be donated to the Stand at the Crossroads Ministries.

W.O.W. hosted a fashion show working with Capsule, a women’s clothing store in Augusta. Members often shop at this store and thought it would be a good idea to have them sponsor this event.

The models walking in the fashion show are W.O.W. members and this was a catered event. There was live music from violinist Adam DePriest, who is the conductor of the Aiken Civic Orchestra and from Aiken.

Although the event was outside at The Reserve Club, there was still a limit of how many people could attend. It was a sold-out event; and, including the models, there were 99 people in attendance.

The fashion show included 36 outfits from Capsule from the spring and summer collection showing off different styles. Capsule offers everything from casual to cocktail in sizes petite to plus size.

“Once a day, we’ll have someone come over from Aiken, and it’s just a great community that we want to be a part of,” said Katie Haskins, the owner of Capsule.

“They’ve just really been a fantastic support, even through this difficult COVID year, they have just been a constant presence in the store,” Haskins said.

Capsule will be back in September for another fashion show with W.O.W. for their golf tournament.

Bennett said to become a member of W.O.W., members have to live within the Woodside community .

For more information, visit womenofwoodside.com.