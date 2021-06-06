Wedding: Thomas – Palange

Kyra Palange of Derby, Connecticut and Daniel “Danny” Thomas of North Augusta, South Carolina, were married April 10, 2021, at the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort, S.C.
The bride wore an ivory Casablanca ball gown with a horsehair skirt and delicate flower appliqués.
The bride is a daughter of Martin and Karen Palange of Monroe, Connecticut. She is a maternal granddaughter of the late Walter and Sabina Florczak of Derby, Connecticut, and a paternal granddaughter of the late Joseph and Mary Palange of Derby, Connecticut.
The groom is a son of Richard and Lorraine Thomas of North Augusta, South Carolina. He is a maternal grandson of Mary Wehner of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, and the late Edmund Wehner, and a paternal grandson of Jean Thomas of the U.S. Air Force and the late Robert Thomas.
Bridesmaids were: Amaris Hudson, Anna Rice, Lauren Craig, Mairin McLeer, Polly Payne, Taylor Thomas (Ludwick) and Teresa Thomas.
The bridesmaids wore floor-length dresses in shades of blue and carried bouquets featuring blooms in shades of pink, yellow and peach.
The groomsmen were Andrew Elam, Mark Thomas, Tim Brady, Tim Greer and William Pierce.
The couple honeymooned in South Dakota.
The couple will reside in Wallingford, Connecticut.
Ushers were Brittany Kibler, Matthew Schwartz and Nicholas Musante.
The bride is a 2016 graduate of Clemson University. She is employed by Farm Credit East ACA in Edenfield, Connecticut.
The groom is a 2017 graduate of Clemson University. He is employed by Peter Marlowe Forest Products in Guilford, Connecticut.