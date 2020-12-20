WEDDING: Smith – Mathison

The nuptial mass celebrating the union of Susan Mathison and Lawrence Smith in the sacrament of holy matrimony was held masked on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in downtown Aiken, S.C.
The celebrant was the very Rev. Gregory Wilson, pastor of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Aiken, S.C.
The bride was escorted by her brother Edward Hardy IV, who resides in Skokie, Ill.
The maid of honor was Samantha Mathison, who resides in Charleston, S.C.
Other bridesmaids were Tania Hardy, who resides in Skokie, Ill., and Lynne Kopp, who resides in Huntley, Ill.
Olivia Mathison played her beautiful cello during the mass. Olivia recently moved from Columbia, S.C., and now resides in Santa Cruz, Calif.
Brian Miles Mathison, a nursing student who resides and attends college in Aiken, S.C., was a groomsman.
JP Lutton, who resides in Charleston, S.C., was a groomsman.
The bridegroom’s son, Lawrence Robert Smith II, was lead alter server and resides in Paducah, Ky.
The lectors for the catholic nuptial mass were Betty Ryberg, who resides in Aiken, S.C., and June Emery, who resides in Georgetown, Ky.
Susan, the bride, graduated from Northeast Missouri State University, now Truman State University. Susan worked in special education for the Aiken County public schools.
Lawrence, the groom, graduated from Murray State University. He is employed with Atkins in Aiken, S.C.
Larry and Susan reside in Aiken, S.C.